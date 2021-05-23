The tough career of Luis de la Sagra, nine times champion of Spain

Julio Gonzalez

Luis de la Sagra He was born on June 21, 1955 in Vallehermoso, on the island of La Gomera, in the province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in a green valley surrounded by nature as he likes to say.

He is the middle of a family of seven siblings, and at the age of five he moved to Toledo from where his father was. Shortly after graduating from School, he moved to Madrid and when he was very young he began to work in the Canoe pool, which is where his love for boxing was born.

There he meets Fred galiana, who takes him to the gym and teaches him the first steps as a fighter. He debuted as an amateur in 1974 at the hand of Galiana and in 1976 he won the gold medal in the Spanish Amateur Championships, at bantamweight, in Asturias, by beating the Andalusian Cosano in the final.

In 1978 he was crowned bantamweight champion again in the Championships held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, defeating Miguel Manchón de Tenerife in the final.

Then he spent two years in the National Team of Fans participating in the 1977 European Championships in Austria, losing on points against the Romanian Tudor. The following year in 1978 he participated in the II Senior World Championships in Belgrade, being eliminated by the Venezuelan Trujillo. Both times at bantamweight.

As an amateur, he played no less than 110 fights.

He made his professional debut on November 2, 1978 at the Nou Olimpia Theater in Barcelona against Valeriano Morales González, which he defeated by abandonment in two rounds. That same year he made two more fights, and the following year he fought thirteen fights with eleven victories and two void.

At the end of 1979 it is Luis Folledo who begins to train him and with him makes the Castilla bantamweight championship against Kiko herrera, and he was crowned champion, which gives him the opportunity to contest the Spanish championship the following year, in March 1980. Until then he has been unbeaten in his career.

Kiko Herrera-Luis de la Sagra

Esteban Eguía, Santander, he was the national champion, he defeated him on points and when Eguía abandons the title, De La Sagra is named aspiring, but he will have to spend a season before contesting the championship.

First comes the opportunity to play the European in Italy. On November 19, 1981 he lost on points in the town of Campobello (Italy) against Valerio Nati in dispute for the European bantamweight title. The fight was held at an Orange Workers Club in Campobello Di Mazara, in Sicily.

The fight was brilliant and violent, especially in the last two rounds, both boxers giving themselves to the maximum.

De la Sagra fell in the second round, but it was more the product of a slip, although the referee told him, being booked in the third for a low blow. The referee for the match was the Swiss Marti, the Spaniard losing on points.

The year 1982 was one of the most important of his career, and at the beginning of the year he faced Barry McGuigan in Belfast (Northern Ireland), who would eventually become world champion, losing by points as in April in Brescia (Italy). before Walter Giorgetti who shortly after would conquer the European.

In May he fights against the Mallorcan José Luis Vicho with the national featherweight title at stake. Then he gets an important victory over Sepp Iten in Switzerland; then he tries again for the Spanish title, but this time the bantamweight title, defeating Martínez Antúnez on points in Melilla. It was his first national title.

In Marano (Italy), on October 14, 1982 he received his second chance to contest the continental bantamweight title. De La Sagra lost on points in an unfair decision in favor of Italian champion Giussep Fossati,

The fight was always led by the Spaniard, who suffered the injustice of the judges by depriving him of the title that he deservedly should have won. In the fifth round, the Spanish knocked down the Italian who got up after the protection count and later, De La Sagra, lost the opportunity by not knowing how to finish with the Italian.

The Italian only won the seventh round, while the Canarian clearly won the fourth, the fifth and the twelfth, taking into account that he also deserved to take other rounds; but the judges did not think so. In the eighth round the Italian hit the canary with his head, who while protesting to the referee, struck him again illegally.

In the ninth, tenth and eleventh rounds they relaxed being very boring. In the last, the Spanish came out pressing the Italian, cornering him on the ropes while the transalpine grabbed and committed irregularities, leaving the referee to commit them without sanctioning him. De la Sagra deserved the victory, but the judges helped the Italian at the end of the fight.

On Reyes’ Day 1983, he lost the national bantamweight title against Antúnez in Vitoria, and once the title was vacant, he regained it in September in Salamanca against Vicente Fernández, but left the belt due to weight problems and decided to continue his career in featherweight.

The following year 1986, already as a featherweight, he conquered the title by defeating Vicente Hernando from Burgos on July 5. The fight was held at the Burgos Municipal Sports Center. On that evening, another Spanish lightweight championship was also held: Poli Díaz faced José Antonio Hernando with Díaz’s victory.

The two Burgos brothers lost that night before the limit. Vicente could not do anything against the boxing of the Canarian De la Sagra who was far superior during the five rounds that the fight lasted.

In the first defense he had as a rival his countryman Salvador Del Pino, who was unbeaten in his professional career. The fight was held in Madrid’s Campo del Gas and De la Sagra and Del Pino made a great fight, giving themselves from the beginning without limits; Del Pino proved to have a powerful left hand and the champion showed to do damage with both hands and to know how to be on the ring, which gave him a victory in the ninth round.

The next defense was in the Sports Pavilion of Mendizorroza (Vitoria) and the opposite was the Alava Martínez Antúnez, a veteran man who had been national champion in bantamweight and had contested it three times in the European.

This was the third fight that the two fighters had disputed; In the first De la Sagra beat Antúnez with the roosters’ title at stake, in the second it was Antúnez who defeated De La Sagra, also with the bantamweight title at stake and in this one things would be clear.

The fight was very even until the seventh round. But at the end of the tenth round Marcos Bermejo’s score was 98-94. Gustavo Zabala 99-94 and Ruiz Cerezo 99-94, all in favor of the new champion Martínez Antúnez.

After his brilliant victory, Martínez Antúnez would announce his retirement from professional boxing, and with it the Spanish championship would be vacant again, and De la Sagra conquered it again.

For two years De la Sagra will keep the title in his possession and will make four defenses after winning the title from Vicente Fernández in August 1988 in Melilla.

Twice more he would face Fernández and two more times Julio Gómez Pando: these would be De la Sagra’s rivals before voluntarily abandoning the title.

In 1990 he fought Gómez Pando and then defeated Antonio Peña twice and faced Wilson Rodríguez, the Dominican boxer who caused a sensation.

De La Sagra beats him on points and in a rematch they make a void to close his career the following year.

During his career he faced several European champions: Valerio Nati, Walter Giorgetti, Fossati, LarsLund Jensen and Juan Francisco Rodríguez; and world champions Loris Steca, Barry McGuigan and Salvatore Botteglieri.

He disputed the last professional fight against Benito Martínez on February 15, 1991 in Leganés (Madrid), making a null fight.

As a professional, he played 68 matches with 39 victories, 21 defeats and 8 void matches. He won nine titles from Spain, two bantamweight and seven featherweight.

Once he left boxing, he set up a gym in Leganés. For 11 years he trained both amateur and professional boxers, including Wilson Rodríguez and Medina Padilla. Then he closed the gym and went to Fuenlabrada to give boxing classes and worked in the Madrid subway for 13 years.

Unfortunately, he was found to have Parkinson’s disease and he stopped working. Today she leads a happy life, has three children and trains daily to keep the disease at bay and spends part of her time writing poetry, something she does quite well.