The confinement in which the entire planet is immersed offers the possibility of enjoying unforgettable family moments and coping with the tragedy with the affection of loved ones. That is what the Colombian shows Juan Sebastián Cabal in the video shared by the ATP where he plays a kind of racquetball in the living room of his house with his son. The little one shows great tennis ways and a really deep enthusiasm for playing with his father.

Send to someone who needs a smile today —-

-: @juanscabal | #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/lmySDhrvhW

– ATP Tour (@atptour) March 26, 2020

.