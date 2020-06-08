ANDhe newspaper LISTÍN DIARIO, which on the internet is the most visited page in the Dominican Republic (occupies the 1,000th position among the most visited portals in the world), will bring a billboard of audiovisual content to its readers starting this Tuesday. The purpose is to bring you quality entertainment and content in these times of pandemic.

“The Touch of 9” is an offer that this newspaper will bring every night through its social networks so that during the week readers can enjoy at home and distract themselves from the infoxication in which they live.

Tuesday humor

“Tuesdays of humor” will be in charge of the formidable team of the Comedy Club RD. It is a unique concept in the country. Live humor events are presented Tuesday through Saturday.

This entertainment site will reopen on July 3, in a restaurant format, but with recorded presentations to the delight of the public, reported its owner Thomas Echavarría.

Meanwhile, its humorous cast will be every Tuesday making readers of LISTÍN DIARIO laugh.

Meanwhile, on Wednesdays, the film critic Rubén Peralta Rigaud and the journalist Francis de la Cruz will share the most interesting news in the cinematographic and streaming world.

Fridays

The Friday proposal will be dedicated to themes focused on lifestyle: fashion, makeup, gastronomy, art, health, personal care, decoration, social etiquette and what today’s women need to make their lives easier. The topics will be treated by experts. Among them are the designer Giannina Azar; chef Inés Páez – Chef Tita – and makeup specialists Avis Vásquez and Paola Montás.

“El Toque de Queda” gives continuity to the proposals of “El Reporte” on Thursdays and to the Music and Poetry Festival from home that we carry out.