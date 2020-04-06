Heung-Min Son will take advantage of the forced stoppage of the Premier League due to the coronavirus to perform compulsory military service in South Korea, Of course, with notable reductions due to his status as a professional soccer player and the reward of winning at the 2018 Asian Games, an essential condition for the South Korean government to exempt itself from the 21-month military.

With permission from Tottenham, Son traveled to South Korea for this brief three-week service, which he had scheduled at the end of this campaign but which he advances in pursuit of being available in case the Premier League extends its celebration to the summer due to the Covid-19.

“Son underwent arm surgery in South Korea before returning to the UK in late February to continue his rehabilitation, before the initial announcement of suspension from football in England as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the Premier League has announced that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is ‘safe and appropriate to do so’ and is under constant review. Son will return to London after the conclusion of his military service in May“Tottenham reported in a statement.