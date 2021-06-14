The Torrey Pines US Open, Ten Golf THE GAME’s next stop

All players of Have Golf THE GAME, more than 4,200 since the best Fantasy golf in Spanish began, this week will have a new opportunity to win a place in the grand final to be played at the end of this year 2021 in the Real Club de Valderrama. The Torrey Pines US Open It will be the seventh round of the season, so we are practically reaching the middle of our calendar. You have to refine and, above all, not miss any opportunity to live the unique experience of playing one of the best courses in Spain.

This US Open will be decided, yes or yes, in a playoff tiebreaker

The deadline to register your teams for the US Open is now open. Remember that you do not have to have participated in THE GAME to play for the first time. Sign up, play and if you win, you will head to Valderrama. Deadline. This week we have a budget of 250,000 euros to choose six players. Amateurs and seniors subtract two hits a day from their scorecards. After the cut, two changes can be made if they have mulligans. Ten Golf subscribers have mulligans included in their subscription.

Iván Sanz Ballesteros, champion of the PGA Championship

Therefore, the seventh champion of the season is sought in THE GAME. The sixth, at the PGA Championship, was Ivan Sanz Ballesteros, which he won with a result of -22. He signed a spectacular comeback on the last day. It recovered no less than 19 positions. He won with three strokes of advantage over José Luis García Molina. His performance as a coach was amazing. Not only did he have on his team Phil MickelsonInstead, all of their players finished in the top six. Thus the things, right now they are already classified for the final of 2021 Marta Gutiérrez, Pablo Pérez, Juan Diego Madueño, José Francisco Mingorance, Juan José Domínguez and Ivan ballesteros.

Jon Rahm can return to World Number One if he wins the US Open

Regarding the order of merit, the first five places go to Blanca Balonga, Aitor Bengoetxea, Pablo Rodríguez, Esteban Moneo Y Carlos Rodriguez.

Remember that the fifteen winners of tournaments of THE GAME, the first five in the Order of Merit and the next four in the ranking who are annual subscribers of Ten Golf. A total of 24 finalists who will enjoy the unbeatable experience of playing on the best course in Spain and continental Europe at the end of the year.

