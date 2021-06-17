The Torrey Pines US Open, a sibling affair

The tour of Torrey pines, headquarters of the 121st edition of the USA OpenThis week welcomes 156 golfers who will compete in the third ‘big’ of the year.

Torrey Pines is remembered for one of the most exciting US Open in recent history, when Tiger Woods won his third and last US Open (2000, 2002, 2008) with a broken leg in an agonizing playoff against his compatriot Rocco Mediate.

More than a decade later, Tiger has broken both his legs again, this time in a serious car accident that has kept him from racing for months.

The absence of Woods has yielded the prominence to the veteran Phil Mickelson, the 51-year-old local star who just won his sixth career Grand Slam at the May PGA Championship on Kiawah Island.

Phil and his brother tim, who will bring you the bag again this week, are some of the brothers who will compete this week at Torrey Pines, along with the Italians Francesco and Edoardo Molinari, the Mexicans Álvaro and Carlos Ortiz, and the Spanish Rafa and Miguel Cabrera, another brotherly team of player and caddy.

This 121st edition of the Open USA, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the victory of the American of Mexican origin Lee Trevino in the Open of 1971, a historical number of Latin Americans participate, 13 in total, a record number.