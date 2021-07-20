The ‘Toro’ Fernández is already one of the Bravos de Juárez

Uruguayan striker Gabriel ‘Toro’ Fernández, Celta de Vigo footballer, is in Mexico to close his signing for Bravos de Juárez, after having successfully passed the medical examination.

The attacker, with a contract with Celta until 2023, has already placed himself under the orders of Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti, so it only remains for the Galician entity to close with Bravos de Juárez the conditions of his transfer.

It will be the second consecutive assignment for Toro Fernández, for which Celta paid 3.5 million euros to Peñarol in the summer of 2019. Last season he played 30 games with Zaragoza in the Second Division, accumulating 1,241 minutes of play.