The top ten data from Euro 2020

07/13/2021 at 1:36 PM CEST

1. The players who have scored the most goals in this Euro 2020 are Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) and Patrik schick (Czech Republic), with five goals each. We could wait for the Portuguese thing, but the blow on the table that the Czech has starred is brutal. If we analyze this data with respect to 90 minutes of play, it is the Portuguese who triumphs in this ranking, having scored 1.25 goals per match played.

On the other hand, if we count the goals without taking into account the many penalties scored, together with Schick, we find Harry kane, with four goals each. And, clearly, the player who has scored the most from a penalty is Cristiano Ronaldo, with three such goals.

2. Now, we focus on assists. In this case, the player who has generated the most goal passes leads the ranking of total data and that of data per game. He is Steven Zuber, the Swiss from Eintracht Frankfurt. With his four assists, he has achieved 1.27 assists per game.

3. What if we focus on the player who has generated the most danger with his shots, that is, the famous Expected Goal (xG)? If we analyze the probability that a shot ends in a goal, the player who has generated the most is the Spanish Alvaro Morata, with a total of 2.9. However, this data relative to the 90 minutes wins it Havertz, with 0.72 per game.

4. The player who has finished the most in this European Championship, both in total data and every 90 minutes is Dani Olmo, with a total of 22 shots, 5.24 per game.

5. The player who has shot the most on goal is Alvaro Morata, next to Dani Olmo, Sterling and Schick, with eight auctions each.

6. But for me, one of the most striking data is the one that accredits Mikel Oyarzabal as the player who has shot the most on goal per game, with a figure of 2.16 shots on target every 90 minutes.

7. The player who has generated the most key passes in this European Championship has been the Italian Verratti.

8. The player who has completed passes that have traveled the most progressive distance has been the Spanish central defender. Laporte.

9. The player who has completed the most passes in the last third is Pedri. With 68 such passes, an overwhelming figure for his age and career.

10. And we end with another piece of information with a Spanish nuance. The player who has generated the most passes to the area is Jordi Alba. Striking fact considering, in addition, that we are talking about a side.

As you have seen, there are many data that have smiled at the Spanish selection. Not only in quantity, if not in quality. Illusion for the next World Cup and the magnifying glass placed on young players who in this short tournament have shown gallons to make a whole country enjoy.

Data obtained from Fbref.