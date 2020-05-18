One of Studio Ghibli’s best kept secrets opens its doors on YouTube. The Ghibli Museum can hardly be seen officially in photos and videos, but the confinement has meant that we can finally see what the museum is like inside without having to travel to Mitaka, in Japan. The Ghibli Museum has released virtual tours on YouTube.

With memorable films like Chihiro’s Journey, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, Porco Rosso and so many others, the Studio Ghibli It has become one of the most beloved animation studios in the world. In 2001 he opened a museum in Mitaka (Japan) called Ghibli MuseumBut the truth is that it is more like a theme park based on its famous movies, than a museum itself.

This venue has never been highly publicized by the company, which has barely shown any small videos and photos, as can be seen on its official website. They want people to discover it by visiting it in person. But the confinement has changed the opinion of Studio Ghibli, and since a few weeks ago it has started to rise small virtual tours of the Ghibli Museum on YouTube. This is the first, where we can see the entrance of the museum, with a welcoming reception where there is a spectacular fresco that pays homage to the main characters of his films:

Ghibli Museum offers different art exhibitions based on his films, both temporary and permanent, as well as several thematic buildings that recreate, or are based on, famous settings. From the Cat-bus Hall to the Mama Aiuto Store, or the Straw Hat Cafeteria.

At the moment there are only five videos and they are not very long, just a minute, but they allow us to see, in addition to the previous entry, the room of an aspiring artist, the Straw Hat café, and other rooms.

Everything is taken care of down to the last detail in the Ghibli Museum. Even the visitors’ toilets are a work of art. Check out…:

But the most important museum installation is the Saturn Cinema, because they are projected here a series of short films by Studio Ghibli that cannot be seen anywhere else. They are not available on DVD or Blu-ray, nor on streaming platforms. And they have never been screened in theaters.

If you want to see the rest of the videos (they are adding a new one every week), go to the YouTube channel of the Ghibli Museum.

