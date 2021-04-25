The top executive who designed an unusual underwater drone to traffic drugs

The image shows a submarine used to traffic drugs intercepted in Colombia on March 21, 2021. The American executive Marty Tibbitts planned to use a similar device to accelerate his criminal activities before dying in a plane crash in 2018 (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images)

The life of Marty tibbitts it seemed perfect. He was the CEO of a telecommunications company and lived in a historic mansion on the shore of Lake Michigan with his high school sweetheart. He was also a founding member of the World Air Heritage Museum and his friends remembered him as a laughing and funny man when he died in a plane crash in July 2018.

But behind the scenes, Tibbitts was secretly designing a underwater drone to transport large quantities of cocaine to Europe to a colossal drug trafficking operation that he financed himself, according to the US federal investigation.

A detailed report published in The Detroit News reported the details of an accusation based on six years of investigations of a drug trafficking cartel that spanned more than a dozen countries, including the United States, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador.

The prosecution filed federal criminal charges against an alleged drug lord who was arrested in North Carolina and they point to Tibbitts as a high-level conspirator. And although the documents do not mention Tibbitts by his last name, they do identify the person involved as Marty, mention his fabulous property in the wealthy Grosse Pointe Park neighborhood and note that he died when his plane crashed in July 2018.

The newspaper verified that it was indeed Tibbitts. But neither his wife Belinda nor his lawyers responded to calls and emails from journalists asking for their side of this complicated story.

Plans to create “Torpedo”

The investigation involving Tibbitts began in January 2015, although at that time there was nothing to suspect the friendly manager of the firm Clementine Live Answering Service. Agents of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were actually tracking a drug cartel that was allegedly run by Ylli Didani.

Six months later Didani was questioned when Albania arrived at Chicago O’Hare International Airport by immigration authorities. He explained that the reason for his trip was personal, to visit family and friends, and that he would return to his country in a month to continue working in his coal company. But when reviewing the images from his iPhone, the agents found photos with bales of cash dollars and what appeared to be an assault rifle and a semi-automatic pistol.

The agents took years to put together the criminal puzzle of Didani and Tibbitts, who even conspired to design and create an underwater drone to store and transport large quantities of cocaine. The vehicle, called the Torpedo, was designed to stick to boat hulls using powerful magnets. It would also use an underwater modem to communicate with a remote operator who could track the drone’s location using GPS.

After separating from the ship, the cartel could have sent a fishing boat to search for the drone, up to 100 miles off the coast of Europe.

Between May 2016 and June 2018, investigators had Didani and Tibbitts on their radar. In the intercepted messages, the authorities learned that the partners had already hired a company to build the Torpedo prototype. But it was never described as a smuggling submarine but rather as an underwater equipment for sanding boat hulls.

The company received just over $ 12,000 in bank transfers from Albania, cryptocurrency deposits and direct shipments to make the device. But its managers never knew that the device would actually be used in criminal activities.

The plan continued its march until the summer of 2018. Everything was ready: from the first sketches made by hand, the digital drawings and even a model of the Torpedo.

The accident that wiped out everything

But on July 20, 2018, Tibbitts was flying one of the planes in his collection when it crashed over a dairy farm and died alongside 50 milking cows.

The death of Tibbitts shook the entire criminal gang.

The company building the prototype never again had communication with Dale Johnson, the alias Tibbitts used in negotiations.

Running out of his senior partner, Didani began a frantic search for a replacement. He traveled from Albania to the United States, Spain, Holland, Dubai, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador in search of a person with the profile of Tibbitts and for this he interviewed different people in the South American country. He urgently needed someone to handle large quantities of cocaine, using import and export companies and commercial shipping containers.

And apparently it had some success. Federal investigators said Didani was involved in moving cocaine shipments to the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain.

But Didani was arrested in April 2021 and charged with money laundering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances aboard vessels within the jurisdiction of the United States.

But the plan to build an underwater drone to facilitate their criminal activities died with Tibbitts.

