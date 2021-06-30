The top candidates to win the Copa América according to the odds

06/29/2021 at 10:45 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

After a tight group stage, the teams that will make up the quarterfinals of the tournament have already been designated. America’s Cup 2021. Thus, confirmed the casualties of Venezuela Y Bolivia, there are eight national teams remaining that will seek to contest the provisional title of best team in CONMEBOL, before which Brazil and Argentina are presented as the favorites.

In this sense, bookmakers project the auriverde championship as the most feasible, followed by the albiceleste. In third place, Uruguay beats chili Y Colombia in the probabilities, positioning these in turn above Paraguay Y Peru and leaving in last place Ecuador, the squad with the fewest estimates to win the cup.

Based on the above, here are the odds for each selection:

Brazil: 1.67 euros. Argentina: 3.75 euros.Uruguay: 9.5 euros.chili: 15 euros.Colombia: 15 euros.Paraguay and Peru: 23 euros.Ecuador: 41 euros.

Finally, we highlight that The quarterfinals of the Copa América 2021 will begin this Friday with Peru – Paraguay, Y will culminate on Saturday with the dispute between Argentina and Ecuador.