We remember the best scorers in NBA history, a classification that, more than ever in the last two decades thanks to Lebron James, You can change. These are the 25 men who have scored the most in the league:
one. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 38,387 points
2. Karl Malone – 36,928 points
3. Lebron James – 34,087 points
Four. Kobe Bryant – 33,643 points
5. Michael Jordan – 32,292 points
6. Dirk Nowitzki – 31,560 points
7. Wilt chamberlain – 31,419 points
8. Shaquille O’Neal – 28,596 points
9. Moses Malone – 27,409 points
10. Elvin hayes – 27,313 points
eleven. Hakeem Olajuwon – 26,946 points
12. Oscar Robertson – 26,710 points
13. Dominique Wilkins – 26,668 points
14. Tim Duncan – 26,496 points
fifteen. Paul Pierce – 26,397 points
16. John Havlicek – 26,395 points
17. Carmelo Anthony – 26,314 points
18. Kevin Garnett – 26,071 points
19. Vince Carter – 25,728 points
twenty. Alex English – 25,613 points
twenty-one. Reggie Miller – 25,279 points
22. Jerry west – 25,192 points
2. 3. Patrick Ewing – 24,815 points
24. Ray allen – 24,505 points
25. Allen Iverson – 24,368 points
Now we show you the players with the best percentage of points per game in the history of the league. Here the king is another:
one. Michael Jordan – 30.1 points per game
2. Wilt chamberlain – 30.1 points per game
3. Elgin Baylor -27.4 points per game
Four. Lebron James – 27.1 points per game
5. Jerry west – 27 points per game
6. Kevin Durant – 27 points per game
7. Allen Iverson – 26.7 points per game
8. Bob Pettit – 26.4 points per game
9. George Gervin – 26.2 points per game
10. Oscar Robertson – 25.7 points per game
.