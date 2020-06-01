We remember the best scorers in NBA history, a classification that, more than ever in the last two decades thanks to Lebron James, You can change. These are the 25 men who have scored the most in the league:

one. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 38,387 points

2. Karl Malone – 36,928 points

3. Lebron James – 34,087 points

Four. Kobe Bryant – 33,643 points

5. Michael Jordan – 32,292 points

6. Dirk Nowitzki – 31,560 points

7. Wilt chamberlain – 31,419 points

8. Shaquille O’Neal – 28,596 points

9. Moses Malone – 27,409 points

10. Elvin hayes – 27,313 points

eleven. Hakeem Olajuwon – 26,946 points

12. Oscar Robertson – 26,710 points

13. Dominique Wilkins – 26,668 points

14. Tim Duncan – 26,496 points

fifteen. Paul Pierce – 26,397 points

16. John Havlicek – 26,395 points

17. Carmelo Anthony – 26,314 points

18. Kevin Garnett – 26,071 points

19. Vince Carter – 25,728 points

twenty. Alex English – 25,613 points

twenty-one. Reggie Miller – 25,279 points

22. Jerry west – 25,192 points

2. 3. Patrick Ewing – 24,815 points

24. Ray allen – 24,505 points

25. Allen Iverson – 24,368 points

Now we show you the players with the best percentage of points per game in the history of the league. Here the king is another:

one. Michael Jordan – 30.1 points per game

2. Wilt chamberlain – 30.1 points per game

3. Elgin Baylor -27.4 points per game

Four. Lebron James – 27.1 points per game

5. Jerry west – 27 points per game

6. Kevin Durant – 27 points per game

7. Allen Iverson – 26.7 points per game

8. Bob Pettit – 26.4 points per game

9. George Gervin – 26.2 points per game

10. Oscar Robertson – 25.7 points per game

