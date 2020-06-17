Photography: Goyo Ybort

The fourth version of the RFET Mapfre Tennis League, after those announced for the best international classifieds in the men’s and women’s and wheelchair categories, is the Mapfre Valor League, which is convened for Spanish players whose world ranking is ATP rank 100 onwards.

Like all proposals for a return to high competition within our country, the so-called Mapfre Valor Tennis League presents a schedule of four clay courts competitions that will cover the provinces of Barcelona, ​​Alicante (2) and Huelva, between mid-July and early August 2020. With these venues, tournaments in the various leagues span 9 provinces across 5 regions.

Each event will last 8 days, from Sunday to Tuesday the preliminary table and from Wednesday to Sunday the final table.

The calendar for tennis players who are classified from number 100 ATP will open in the Barcelona municipality of Cornellá de Llobregat, within UP Pàdel & Tennis Cornellà-BCN, between July 15 and 19, with a preliminary phase of the 12 to 14.

The second and third appointments will take place in Alicante, at the home of Juan Carlos Ferrero and David Ferrer, respectively. The competition of the JC Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy in Villena will take place from July 22 to 26 (19 to 21 the previous one), and that of the Ferrer Tennis Academy, in La Nucía, from July 29 to August 2 (26 to July 28 the previous one).

The home run will be closed by the tournament of the oldest institution of Spanish tennis, the Real Club Recreativo Tenis Huelva, with a final draw between August 5 and 9 and a preliminary phase from 2 to 4.

Players such as Jaume Munar (105th in the ATP ranking), Pedro Martínez P. (106), Marcel Granollers (150), Carlos Taberner (175), Mario Vilella (188), are eligible for the points and prizes of this Liga Mapfre Valor Enrique López P. (196), Guillermo García López (203), Bernabé Zapata (212), Tommy Robredo (214), Nicola Kuhn (232), Adrián Menéndez (264), Roberto Ortega (275) or Javier Barranco (296) , for example.

The tournaments will be final tables of 24 tennis players with a preliminary phase of up to 48 participants. Each tournament will offer a financial prize of 12,400 euros and the points for the RFET ranking.

Registration for each test of this Mapfre Valor League must be processed through www.rfet.es.

On the other hand, in the Mapfre Wheelchair League tournaments will be aimed at the six best Spaniards in the international ranking, instead of the first four; As for the Vigo from Spain, four-time champion Martín de la Puente (13th in the world), the two-time national champion from Madrid, Daniel Caverzaschi (22nd), the five-time Barcelona champion from Spain, Quico Tur (40th) and the three-time Murcia double doubles champion, Kike Siscar (43rd). , Francisco García Vena (64º) and Juan Ramón Ortiz (160º) or Arturo Montes (6º RFET) may join.

Photography: Goyo Ybort

Liga Mapfre Valor Men’s Tennis Calendar

Cornellá de Llobregat (Barcelona), UP Pàdel & Tennis Club Cornellà-BCN

Preview: July 12 to 14. Final table: July 15 to 19. Registration deadline: June 27.Villena (Alicante), JC Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy

Preview: July 19-21. Final table: July 22 to 26. Registration deadline: July 4.La Nucia (Alicante), Ferrer Tennis Academy

Preview: July 26-28. Final table: July 29 to August 2. Registration deadline: July 11.Huelva, Real Club Recreativo Tenis Huelva 1889

Preview: August 2 to 4. Final table: August 5 to 9. Registration deadline: July 18.