These 10 players end their contracts this year with their respective teams and will be able to sign up for free Offers they will have more than enough.

10. David Silva

Aston Villa v Manchester City – Carabao Cup Final

The 34-year-old Spaniard plays as an attacking midfielder for Manchester City. It has a market value of 12 million euros and its contract ends on June 30, 2020.

9. Layvin Kurzawa

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain – UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The 27-year-old Frenchman plays left-back at PSG. It has a market value of 12 million euros and its contract ends on June 30, 2020.

8. Artem Dzyuba

SL Benfica v Zenit St. Petersburg: Group G – UEFA Champions League

The 31-year-old Russian plays center striker for Zenit. It has a market value of 13 million euros and its contract ends on June 30, 2020.

7. Jan Vertonghen

Burnley FC v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League

The 33-year-old Belgian plays central at Tottenham. It has a market value of 14.5 million euros and its contract ends on June 30, 2020.

6. Malang Sarr

France v Croatia: Group C – 2019 UEFA U-21 Championship

The 21-year-old Frenchman plays central at Nice. It has a market value of 16 million euros and its contract ends on June 30, 2020.

5. Ryan Fraser

Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League

The 26-year-old Scottish plays left winger at Bournemouth. It has a market value of 17.5 million euros and its contract ends on June 30, 2020.

4. Dries Mertens

SSC Napoli v FC Barcelona – UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The Belgian is 33 years old and plays as a center forward for Napoli. It has a market value of 20 million euros and its contract ends on June 30, 2020.

3. Edinson Cavani

Olympique Lyonnais v Paris Saint-Germain – French Cup Semi Final

The Uruguayan are 33 years old and play center forward at PSG. It has a market value of 20 million euros and its contract ends on June 30, 2020.

2. Willian

Chelsea FC v Everton FC – Premier League

The Brazilian is 31 years old and plays on the right wing at Chelsea. It has a market value of 22.5 million euros and its contract ends on June 30, 2020.

1. Thomas Meunier

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain – UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The Belgian PSG player, plays right back for the team, is 28 years old and has a market value of 24 million euros. His contract ends on June 30, 2020.