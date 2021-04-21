The top-10 Tsitsipas, Rublev and Schwartzman, to the assault of the Godó

Aside from Rafael Nadal (3rd), the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th), the Russian Andrey Rublev (7th) and the Argentine Diego schwartzman (9th) are the other top-10 present in the Open Banc Sabadell and therefore three aspiring to everything in their own right.

Tsitsipas will always remember the Gothic with love because the Greek made his international presentation here in 2018, reaching his first ATP final at the age of 19. Nadal There he stopped his climb (6-2, 6-1), but Tsitsipas then emerged as a high-flying player and confirmed that feeling in the following months and years on the circuit.

In parallel to his sporting quality, those days also revealed an overwhelming life experience, as Stefanos recounted how he was “close to drowning” on a beach in Crete at the age of 16 and how his father saved his life after several minutes fighting against the treacherous waves.

“I am still alive and now I can do something, I have the opportunity to do anything. Probably since that day I am more aware of how much life matters to me. It was a bad experience, but at the same time a good one because I learned a lot. My whole perspective on life changed a lot, ”Tsitsipas explained in Barcelona. Today he will debut against the Balearic Jaume munar.

The Hellenic already has six ATP titles, including one of the jewels in the crown of world tennis, the 2019 ATP Finals, the Masters of a lifetime, curiously the only great trophy missing from Nadal’s record.

Rublev (24-5) and Tsitsipas (22-5) are the players with the most victories in 2021 and occupy the first two places of the Race to Turin

Tsitsipas has already reached the semifinals of Roland Garros (2020) and Australian Open (2019, 2021), this year after going back in the quarterfinals the loss of the first two sets against Manacorí. He arrives in Barcelona as the new leader of the Race to Turin, the current year’s ranking, after winning his first Masters 1,000 title on Sunday in Monte Carlo.

In the Monegasque final he ended the spectacular week of Rublev, who had defeated Nadal in the quarterfinals with superb offensive tennis.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, with their Monte Carlo champion and finalist trophies (Getty)

The Russian, second in the Race to Turin, is the player with the most wins this season (24-5), followed precisely by Tsitsipas (22-5). Rublev will debut in Barcelona against the Italian Federico Gaio, a ‘lucky loser’ from the previous phase.

Schwartzman is another tough tennis player to crack on the ground: last year he beat Nadal in the quarterfinals in Rome – he was a finalist – and reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros, then Rafa’s victim. The Argentine will make his debut at the Godó against the American Frances Tiafoe.