This season the NBA has seen how the situation, after a five-year rule by the Golden State Warriors, in the league has been more equal than ever. This is due to the number of stars that have been distributed in the last Free Agency in the different franchises of the competition.

With each passing season, more and more players jump into the league’s basketball elite. However, reaching the Top 10 is almost impossible due to the high quality of the best of this. From BlogDeBasket we launched our ranking with the 10 best NBA players today:

10. Nikola Jokic

The Serbian giant has proven to be one of the best in the world without the need for an extraordinary physique. He leads a project in Denver Nuggets that can lead to the franchise in the near future to achieve his first NBA championship (he won an ABA in 1976).

9. Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers center has shown in very few years that he is capable of being the leader of such an important franchise. His frequent problems with injuries have not allowed him to give his maximum except on very specific occasions. In good shape, he could easily win the MVP of the Season award.

8. Luka Doncic

Two seasons have been enough for Doncic at the Dallas Mavericks to demonstrate his immense individual talent. The European is called to be one of the greats of the NBA’s future. With him on his roster, the Mavs aspire to fight for the NBA ring season yes and season too.

7. Anthony Davis

La Ceja, despite having served as a second sword since his arrival at the Los Angeles Lakers, has shown in his years at the New Orleans Pelicans that he can throw any team on his shoulders. The fearsome duo that forms with LeBron James in the Angelina franchise can become one of the most impressive and dominating in NBA history.

6. Stephen Curry

Three rings in five seasons, and the leader of one of the best teams of all time in the NBA. Curry has accomplished in Golden State Warriors everything that any player yearns to achieve. With two MVPs of the Season in his record he is the best base in the world today.

5. Kevin Durant

The greatness of Stephen Curry’s Warriors cannot be understood without Durant. The forward came to make an almost perfect team invincible, with which he won two rings. Despite not having played a minute this season with Brooklyn Nets due to injury, KD is undoubtedly one of the greatest in the sport.

4. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi was already considered an elite player in the NBA last season. His starring role in the Toronto Raptors ring has made him a living legend. Seldom has a player offered a level as high as Leonard’s in those playoffs. At the Los Angeles Clippers he hopes to expand a career in which he has accomplished virtually everything.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek achieved his first MVP in the NBA last season. With a perfect physique for basketball today, Giannis has led the Milwaukee Bucks to be one of the best teams in the world today. Perhaps in the future I will be able to achieve the legacy that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar left in his time.

2. James Harden

Perhaps it would be very daring to say that Harden is the best player in the world today. What is clear is that he is the best scorer by far above the others. At Houston Rockets he is reaching individual numbers that had only been seen getting Michael Jordan. The NBA ring is the only thing left to achieve to be considered as what it is already.

1. LeBron James

It will be very difficult to remove the first place from a list like this to « The King » of the NBA. LeBron is the only player in history who is compared to the level of Michael Jordan. As the years go by, James’ quality and physique only seem to get better. In the Los Angeles Lakers he hopes to increase his number of rings obtained (3), a fairly low number for a Top 2 in history.