If you were one of those kids who in the 90s wanted to skate and throw you dream tricks, surely you had among your video games the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. And of course, if it was one of those titles that you enjoyed over and over again feeling like Tony Hawk himself or the other skaters that were appearing.

The importance and success of this game was so great that since its premiere in 1999, 15 other video games have been made based on this game mode over the years, although we have a low hand we all know that the first two are the best. That is why the Vicarious Visions studio announced this May 12 that they will reissue Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.

Taking advantage of the technology that we now have in the gamer world, these versions of the video game will be a true copy with the advantage of having 4K images. This means that they will include skaters, stages, game modes, cheats and all levels (including secrets) that appeared as we went along. Just as we played it in those years of youth.

In addition to being very entertaining and keeping glued in front of our consoles taking out, part of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’s success was the great sountrack he had, because just in those installments appeared bands from bands like Rage Against The Machine, Bad Religion, Anthrax, Public Enemy, Dead Kennedys, Primus, Suicidal Tendencies or Bullet For My Valentine, that made this video game more exciting.

And if you were worried that those songs that we liked so much would not appear, in an interview for Mashable, the head of Vicarious Visions, Jen oneal, confirmed that the vast majority of them will be present at this remastering. So surely we will have a good time passing – again – each of the levels accompanied by that huge collection of songs.

If you want to arm yourself with this wonder, we will tell you that It will be available on September 4 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC and will cost $ 39.99. But while that day comes, check below the spectacular trailer that PlayStation premiered to announce the reissues of the first Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games:

Watch on YouTube

