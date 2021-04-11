‘The Tomorrow War’, starring Chris Pratt, to premiere on Amazon

Chris pratt will land on Amazon Prime Video this summer with his new movie, ‘The Tomorrow War‘, which mixes action and science fiction. The movie will be the first in which Pratt has also served as executive producer, as he has told in a funny video on Instagram. 30 Must-Have Recent Movies on Amazon Prime Video.

The new movie of Chris pratt will arrive in streaming this year: ‘The Tomorrow War‘has announced its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, thus marking the return of the actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) after the year of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is precisely the situation caused by the virus that has probably forced this film, directed by Chris McKay (‘The Lego Batman Movie’) and written by Zach Dean, has leaped straight to the online premiere instead of going through theaters, but wherever he is, Pratt fans will be delighted to see him in action again.

‘The Tomorrow War’ takes us to the near future where it has been unleashed a war between humanity and an invading alien force. To combat this extraterrestrial threat, society has an ace up its sleeve: a new scientific method has discovered how to transport soldiers from the past and bring them into the future to lead the ranks of the fight, allowing them to bring in the best of the world. story. Is mix of science fiction and war movies, which is reminiscent in some ways of ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, moves away from Chris Pratt’s recent projects, which include voicing one of the protagonists of ‘Onward’ and his role as Star-Lord in films such as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and the next ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which is in full swing.

To celebrate the news of his new film, the actor has shared a video on Instagram, where he also remembers that this is his first movie as an executive producer. “I’m so proud of this movie!” Pratt wrote, saying the movie is going to be a bombshell: “It’s emotional, it’s action-packed, fun, scary, great pacing and it blows you away! It really is good!”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io