The Tomorrow War: first teaser of Chris Pratt’s movie for Amazon – Tomatazos

You might remember Chris Pratt just as the funny Star lord in the Marvel saga Guardians of the Galaxy, or like Owen in the new trilogy of Jurassic world, but the actor continues to bring his charisma to new franchises. The following is one that he produced himself and that will begin with a movie called The Tomorrow War, which has already released its first trailer and is one of the most expensive that Amazon has acquired for distribution.

After Chris pratt revealed the first images on its Instagram, Amazon has decided to share the first teaser trailer of The Tomorrow War, the film that will be your great bet to dominate the summer. The title was directed by Chris McKay, who you are sure to remember from LEGO Batman: The Movie – 91%, and follows the story of a small group of soldiers who are summoned by time travelers to go to the future to fight against a strange alien threat.

In the teaser, we see some of the images from the future in which civilization is destroyed and barely survives in its battle against aliens. There is also a supercut of scenes in which Pratt appears with different types of weapons. A war of the future explains that in 30 years, the war begins and that its enemy is not human. We never see aliens, but it seems that hunting them will not be an easy task.

