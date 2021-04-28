The Tomorrow War: Chris Pratt’s first movie teaser for Amazon

You might remember Chris Pratt just as the funny Star lord in the Marvel saga Guardians of the Galaxy, or like Owen in the new trilogy of Jurassic world, but the actor continues to bring his charisma to new franchises. The following is one that he produced himself and that will begin with a movie called The Tomorrow War, which has already released its first trailer and is one of the most expensive that Amazon has acquired for distribution.

After Chris pratt revealed the first images on its Instagram, Amazon has decided to share the first teaser trailer of The Tomorrow War, the film that will be your great bet to dominate the summer. The title was directed by Chris McKay, who you are sure to remember from LEGO Batman: The Movie – 91%, and follows the story of a small group of soldiers who are summoned by time travelers to go to the future to fight against a strange alien threat.

In the teaser, we see some of the images from the future in which civilization is destroyed and barely survives in its battle against aliens. There is also a supercut of scenes in which Pratt appears with different types of weapons. A war of the future explains that in 30 years, the war begins and that its enemy is not human. We never see aliens, but it seems that hunting them will not be an easy task.

The Tomorrow War It was originally produced by Paramount, but that studio decided to sell the film to Amazon for its streaming service. It was not cheap, as the purchase was made for US $ 200 million, a considerable amount. The film is Pratt’s first producer credit, who has been very proudly talking about it on his social media to increase anticipation for the premiere.

If last year’s summer was depressing due to the fight against the pandemic, it seems that 2021 will try to make up for it. It was just yesterday that Netflix boasted in a video the many titles that it will premiere every week between these last weeks of spring and until August. Army of the Dead, a zombie action film directed by Zack Snyder, seems to be his strongest bet for the season.

Fortunately, with the promise of the vaccine and studies much more open to a hybrid launch strategy, the next few months have plenty of entertainment in store for us. In addition to these two films, it should be remembered that Warner has already let go with titles such as Mortal Kombat – 74% and Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, which have been tremendously popular and others like The Suicide Squad have also been saved for August. Do not forget that Black Widow will arrive in the middle of July.

The Tomorrow War It will be available to all Prime Video subscribers starting July 2. Meanwhile, Pratt fans (Jurassic World – 71%, Passengers – 30%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%) will be happy to know that he will return to Marvel soon because it will be this year that the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy will finally be filmed – 91%, as well as its Christmas special for Disney Plus. And don’t forget, he’s also returning with his dinosaur friends in Jurassic World: Dominion on June 10.

