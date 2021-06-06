The Tomb of Dracula 10. The end of the vampires in Marvel

The last volume of The Tomb of Dracula is the closure to the life of the vampire in Marvel, and of all vampires, but first, he must show his potential before the X Men.

The end of the collection is a luxurious addition to the 70 issues that make up the original series, the foray of the prince of vampires beyond his own series in search of a woman worthy of his power and majesty, a mutant. But make no mistake, it was the end of an era, vampires disappear from the Marvel universe and Doctor Strange would be responsible.

Far was the Dracula who sought absolute power and dominion over humanity. Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan had left the character, exalted as a legend, and in the House of Ideas they wanted to take advantage of and unite him with one of the most powerful franchises of the publishing house, the X Men. Chris Claremont took up a character he had written years ago in various special issues, when he was not yet the star scriptwriter who had resurrected the X-Men and taken them to the top.

For this he had an author who would later be an exceptional collaborator and with whom he would take another mutant series to the top, The New Mutants, the cartoonist Bill Sienkiewiz. Both raised a plot where Dracula was looking for a new partner with which to start a legacy that would control humanity, and would choose Ororo, Storm, for that role. The X Men and the supernatural have never gotten along, being children of the atom, science, the afterlife and magic they have never liked, and this confrontation would have much of that battle between reason and superstition. And logic would not always win.

But the highlight of this volume was the great farewell to the vampires of the Marvel universe. It was Roger Stern, in one of the best times of Doctor Strange, accompanied by Dan Green who concocted the end of Dracula.

The House of Ideas did not see value in Dracula, within a superheroic universe he was one more villain, who represented a threat, yes, but no greater than those that already existed, This little relevance, served to give light from the directive green to a great event, the Fall of the Vampires.

Stern in the most relevant series within Marvel magic would be responsible for this saga, always remembered. An ancient formula written by a former clergyman, Montesi, would serve to banish the bloodsuckers from reality, ridding the world of its curse, and its power. Dracula, put on warning, would try to stop the Supreme Sorcerer, and the hunt will begin. The event also served to repair some errors in the continuity between the magician and the vampire, and incidentally to initiate a new era of superheroes in which science prevailed over magic. And that left several characters in a few years, Stranger was one of them, in very low hours.

And thus, the path of Dracula in Marvel ended, until in the vampiric verses Roy and Dann Thomas with Jackson Guice, they recover the myth for the House of ideas. It was around the time of Anne Rice’s vampire boom and her interview with Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Vampire and Dracula. And since then they have no longer abandoned their prominent place as a myth, threat and desire of many, Dracula can sometimes disappear, but he always returns, evil hides, but does not disappear.