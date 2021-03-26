The Tokyo Stock Exchange rises 1.56% due to optimism about the US economy

Tokyo, Mar 26 (EFE) .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the day this Friday with an advance of 1.56% of its main indicator, the Nikkei, encouraged by the positive indicators on the US economy and the progress in the campaign vaccination of that country.

The Nikkei ended up 446.82 points to 29,176.70 integers, while the broader Topix index, which includes the largest capitalization stocks in the first section, gained 28.61 points or 1 , 46%, up to 1,984.16 integers.

The advance of the Tokyo park was in line with yesterday’s gains on Wall Street, after US President Joe Biden announced that he aims to inoculate 200 million doses of vaccines during his first 100 days in the White House.

This fueled hopes of a recovery in the world’s leading economy and made the dollar more expensive than the yen, a trend that favors large Japanese exporters.

Among the securities with the highest capitalization, the technology giant Softbank gained 1.79%, and the Japanese automotive leader, Toyota Motor, did so 2.47%.

Also noteworthy are the increases of the textile multinational Fast Retailing, owner of the Uniqlo chain of stores (0.88%), the technological and audiovisual conglomerate Sony (1.96%) and the video game company Nintendo (3.11%) .

The sectors with the highest profits were those of maritime and land transport and precision machinery.

In the first section, 1,782 values ​​rose compared to 350 that decreased and 62 that ended unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.8 trillion yen (21.75 billion euros).

(c) EFE Agency