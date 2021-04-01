The Tokyo Stock Exchange rises 0.72% due to the improvement in business confidence

Tokyo, Apr 1 (EFE) .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended today with a 0.72% advance in its main indicator, the Nikkei, encouraged by the improvement in the business confidence indicator among Japanese companies.

The Nikkei gained 210.07 points to stand at 29,388.87 integers, while the broader Topix index, which groups the stocks with the largest capitalization, those in the first section, advanced 3.64 points or 0.19 %, up to 1,957.64 integers.

The Tokyo stock market was encouraged by the publication at the beginning of the session of the quarterly economic situation report of the Japanese central bank, known as Tankan, which showed better than expected prospects in the private sector of the third world economy.

The report reflects that the confidence index among large national companies reached 5 points in March, which represents the third consecutive quarterly improvement and recovers the level prior to the covid pandemic.

Among the securities with the highest capitalization in Tokyo, the tech giant Softbank advanced 0.65%, while the Japanese leader of the automobile, Toyota Motor, lost 2.24%.

Also noteworthy are the advances of the manufacturer of components for semiconductors Tokyo Electron, of 4.68%, and that of the video game company Nintendo, of 1.79%.

In the first section, 861 stocks advanced compared to 1,262 that fell and 71 that ended the day unchanged.

The sectors that accumulated the highest profits were precision machinery, insurance and electrical devices.

The trading volume amounted to 2.7 trillion yen (20,780 million euros).

