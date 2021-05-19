The Tokyo Stock Exchange lost 1.28% due to doubts about the US.

Tokyo, May 19 (EFE) .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed today with a decrease of 1.28% in its main indicator, the Nikkei, due to the losses on Wall Street the day before due to the cooling of expectations about the recovery economic in the United States.

The Nikkei registered a decline of 362.39 points to 28,044.45 integers, while the broader Topix index, which groups the securities with the largest capitalization, those in the first section, lost 12.5 points or 0, 66%, up to 1,895.24 units.

The Tokyo stock market was thus infected with the uncertainty that prevailed on Wall Street the day before, due to sales in the technology sector and worse-than-expected housing market data that detract from the prospects for the recovery of the world’s leading economy .

Among the securities with the highest capitalization in Tokyo, the technology giant Softbank lost 2.04%, and the main Japanese vehicle manufacturer, Toyota Motor, did it 1.36%.

The textile multinational Fast Retailing, owner of the clothing store chain Uniqlo, lost 3.12%, while the video game company Nintendo advanced 1.22%.

In the positive section, the advances of the electronic components manufacturer Lasertec, of 1.13%, and 0.96% of the Sony technology conglomerate, which were saved from the generalized losses in that sector, also stand out.

The sectors that experienced the greatest setbacks were paper, machinery, and glass and ceramics.

In the first section, 1,454 values ​​fell compared to the 662 that advanced and the 78 that ended the day without changes.

The trading volume amounted to 2.5 trillion yen (18,737 million euros).

