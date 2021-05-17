The Tokyo Stock Exchange loses 0.92% after the extension of the health emergency

Tokyo, May 17 (EFE) .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed today with a 0.92% decrease in its main indicator, the Nikkei, due to the concern of local investors after the extension of the health emergency due to coronavirus to more regions from Japan.

The Nikkei fell 259.64 points to 27,824.83 integers, while the broader Topix index, which groups the stocks with the largest capitalization, those in the first section, lost 4.56 points or 0.24%, to 1,878.86 integers.

The Tokyo market reacted in this way after the extension to three more prefectures of the state of health emergency that was already in force in six other Japanese regions -including Tokyo- due to the fourth wave of infections, a measure that came into effect on the eve.

Investors fear that the increased restrictions on businesses that this measure entails will have an impact on domestic consumption, which has been suffering since the coronavirus pandemic began to hit Japan more than a year ago, and as the national vaccination campaign advances. more slowly than in other developed countries.

Among the highest-cap stocks in Tokyo, tech giant Softbank lost 1.23%, while the country’s largest auto producer, Toyota Motor, gained 1.91%.

Also noteworthy is the fall of 3.55% for the manufacturer of chip components Tokyo Electron, and that of 0.97% for the textile multinational Fast Retailing, owner of the chain of clothing stores Uniqlo.

The video game company Nintendo, for its part, advanced 2.36%.

In the first section, 1,211 stocks advanced, 908 fell back and 75 ended the day unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.49 trillion yen (18,782 million euros).

