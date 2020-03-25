The Tokyo Stock Exchange started on Wednesday with great dynamism, accelerated during the session and closed with a spectacular gain, due to the agreement in the United States on a gigantic revival plan.

The Nikkei Index ended at + 8.04%, its biggest percentage rise since October 2008. The Topix Index also gained 6.87%.

“The Tokyo market took positive momentum from Wall Street and kept the momentum going for the rest of the day,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a stockbroker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“The purchase was accelerated because investors welcomed the series of policies announced by each country, especially the United States,” he added to ..

The Republican Majority Leader in the United States Senate announced on Wednesday a deal with Democrats and the White House on a $ 2 trillion plan to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the world’s first economy.