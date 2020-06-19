The Tokyo Stock Exchange gains 0.55% due to the economic reactivation. . / EPA / FRANCK ROBICHON / Archive

Tokyo, Jun 19 . .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange registered an advance of 0.55% on its main indicator, the Nikkei, today, favored by the lifting of restrictions in Japan that were imposed due to the pandemic, which improves prospects economic.

The Nikkei ended the day with an advance of 123.33 points to 22,478.79 points, while the Topix index, which groups the values ​​of the first section, those with the largest capitalization, lost 0.29 points or a 0, 02%, up to 1,582.80 integers.

The Tokyo parquet began the day amid investor doubts due to concerns about outbreaks of coronavirus cases in China and the United States, although purchases ended up being imposed thanks to optimism about the economic recovery in Japan.

The lifting of the latest travel restrictions between prefectures that were still in force in Tokyo and its surroundings contributed to this, as well as the Government’s announcement that it will ease the veto on the entry of travelers from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam.

Among the largest-cap stocks, tech giant Softbank gained 0.67%, and Japan’s largest automaker Toyota Motor lost 0.52%.

One of the most striking advances of the day was led by the manufacturer of semiconductor components Tokyo Electron, 7.13%.

The textile multinational Fast Retailing, owner of the clothing store chain Uniqlo, of 1.91%, as well as the video game producer Nintendo, of 0.81%, also ended with gains.

In the first section, 1,044 values ​​advanced, 1,033 fell, and 84 ended unchanged.

Trading volume amounted to 2.83 trillion yen (23,592 million euros / 26,479 million dollars).