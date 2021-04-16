The Tokyo Stock Exchange gains 0.14% due to the good prospects for the US

Tokyo, Apr 16 (EFE) .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended today with a 0.14% rise in its main indicator, the Nikkei, thanks to the good outlook for the US economy and despite the rebound in coronavirus cases in Japan .

The Nikkei finished 40.68 points higher to 29,683.37 integers, while the broader Topix index, which includes the largest capitalization stocks, those in the first section, gained 1.74 points or 0, 09 integers, up to 1,960.8 units.

The Tokyo market opened the day higher after the gains with which the US Dow Jones closed the day before, thanks to expectations about the global economic recovery based on positive indicators published in recent days.

Optimism was offset by a spike in coronavirus cases in Japan, with a fourth wave of infections prompting Japanese authorities to re-impose restrictions in Tokyo, Osaka and other prefectures.

Among the securities with the highest capitalization, the technology giant Softbank lost 0.68%, while the Japanese motor leader, Toyota, did it 0.39%.

Also noteworthy is the fall of the technological conglomerate Toshiba, of 6.02%, after the information that indicates that it would have rejected the multimillion-dollar offer presented by the CVC investment fund to take control of the company.

On the positive side, the textile multinational Fast Retailing, owner of the clothing store chain Uniqlo, gained 0.47%, and the video game company Nintendo did it 0.3%.

The sectors that accumulated the highest profits were mining, insurance and transportation.

In the first section, 1,021 stocks advanced, 1,051 fell back and 122 finished unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2,055 trillion yen (15,770 million euros).

