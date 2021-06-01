The Tokyo Stock Exchange closes mixed due to lack of incentives

Tokyo, Jun 1 (EFE) .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed today with mixed results in its main indicators, due to the lack of incentives for investors and the persistent uncertainty due to the economic effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nikkei ended 45.74 points or 0.16% lower to 28,814.34 integers, while the broader Topix index, which includes the largest capitalization stocks, those in the first section, closed with an advance of 3.2 points or 0.17%, to 1,926.18 integers.

The Tokyo stock fluctuated between positive and negative terrain during the day, after the declines the day before in the main European markets due to fears of an increase in inflation in the context of economic recovery.

Another negative factor for Tokyo investors was the appreciation of the yen against the dollar, a trend that hurts large Japanese exporters, according to local analysts.

Among the largest capitalization stocks in Tokyo, tech giant Softbank lost 1.13%, while Japanese auto leader Toyota Motor gained 3.37%.

The video game company Nintendo fell, for its part, 1.38%, and the electronic components manufacturer Lasertec advanced 1.5%.

In the first section, 1,361 stocks advanced compared to 733 that fell and 98 that ended unchanged.

The declines were led by pharmaceutical companies and steel and metal companies, while the strongest gains were for the mining and transportation sectors.

The trading volume amounted to 2.04 trillion yen (15.2 billion euros).

