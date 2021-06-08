The Tokyo Stock Exchange closes mixed due to caution before US indicators

Tokyo, Jun 8 (.) .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed today mixed due to the caution of investors before the publication of economic indicators on inflation in the United States and also due to the lack of incentives.

The Nikkei benchmark index ended with a decline of 55.68 points, or 0.19%, to 28,963.56 integers, while the broader Topix indicator, which groups the securities with the highest capitalization, those in the first section , closed with an advance of 1.80 points or 0.9%, to 1,962.65 integers.

The Tokyo stock market began the day with optimism encouraged by the values ​​of the pharmaceutical companies, although the lack of new incentives and the caution of investors ended up placing the benchmark index in negative territory.

Many investors preferred to avoid risky moves before the publication of the US consumer price index on Friday, in the current context of concern about a rebound in inflation in the world’s leading economy, according to local analysts.

Among the securities with the highest capitalization, the technology giant Softbank lost 1.64%, and the Japanese automobile leader, Toyota Motor, fell 0.61%.

Also noteworthy is the 9.08% drop for the electronic components manufacturer Lasertec, and the 1.02% drop for the textile multinational Fast Retailing, owner of the Uniqlo clothing chain.

The stocks with the greatest decreases were those of paper and non-ferrous metals, while pharmaceuticals and maritime transport led the gains.

In the first section, 1,399 stocks advanced compared to 692 that fell and 102 that ended unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.18 trillion yen (16,352 million euros).

