The Tokyo Stock Exchange closes flat due to the rebound in infections in Japan

Tokyo, Apr 19 (EFE) .- The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed today practically flat, with a slight increase of 0.01% in its main indicator, the Nikkei, due to concern about the rebound in coronavirus infections in Japan and new restrictions applied by the authorities.

The Nikkei ended with an increase of 2.00 points, to 29,685.37 integers, while the broader Topix index, which brings together the securities with the highest capitalization, those in the first section, ended with a decrease of 4.31 points or 0.22%, up to 1,956.56 integers.

The Tokyo market started the day with optimism thanks to the bargain hunting among investors, although it was deflated as the negotiation progressed due to the concern generated by the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in Japan.

Last Friday, the Japanese government extended the new restrictions to four more regions due to the increase in infections, with which there are already a dozen Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo and the other most populated in the country, which are affected by these measures.

Among the securities with the highest capitalization, the technology giant Softbank lost 0.74%, while the textile multinational Fast Retailing, owner of the clothing store chain Uniqlo, lost 0.98%.

The video game company Nintendo fell 1.46%, and the technological and audiovisual conglomerate Sony fell 0.74%.

More pronounced was Toshiba’s fall of 4.34%, following reports last week that the group was willing to reject the offer submitted for its acquisition by the CVC fund.

The sectors that accumulated the most gains were electrical appliances and shipping, while air and road transport led the losses.

In the first section, 1,001 stocks advanced, 1,094 fell, and 99 ended unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.06 trillion yen (15.9 billion euros).

(c) EFE Agency