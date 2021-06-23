The Tokyo Stock Exchange closes 0.03% lower after a slight rebound

Tokyo, Jun 23 (.) .- The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, closed today almost flat with a fall of 0.03%, after a slight rebound in the morning of this Wednesday.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, fell 9.20 points to 28,874.89 integers.

The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, lost 10.39 points or 0.53%, to stand at 1,949.14 units.

The Tokyo stock market got off to a strong start, buoyed by gains on Wall Street and fears of an early withdrawal of US stimulus away.

According to local analysts pointed out just 30 days after the opening.

Among the securities with the highest capitalization, the technology giant Softbank fell 0.18%, while the Japanese leader of the automobile, Toyota Motor, lost 1.78%.

Also noteworthy is the decrease of 5.03% in the pharmaceutical company Esai; of the video game developer Nintendo with a drop of 1.70% and that of the Sony technology corporation, 2.02%.

For its part, the manufacturer of components for semiconductors Lasertec, advanced 2.52% and the textile company Fast Retailing, owner of the chain of clothing stores Uniqlo, gained 2.05%.

In the first section, 1,179 values ​​fell compared to the 858 that advanced and the 145 that ended unchanged.

The trading volume amounted to 2.28 trillion yen (17,279 million euros).

