It is official. The Olympic Games being held in Tokyo will be in July 2021. The Olympic event will start on July 23 next year, as they have officially reported. They will end on August 8.

For weeks, there has been speculation with the postponement of the Olympic Games, but the IOC has lengthened the decision. A few days ago they already hinted at their postponement due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus and they have finally decided that the Olympics will be held in July 2021.

After the more than possible suspension of the Olympic Games, great doubts arose to place them on the calendar. In principle, the possibility of contesting next spring was considered, but they will finally take place in the summer of 2021.

This decision comes after negotiations between the Government of Japan and the IOC, who have seen in July 2021 the best date to celebrate the Olympics. The health of the athletes was the main problem, in addition to the fact that they could not train for the event at this time, so they now have a year of margin to arrive in the best conditions in Tokyo.