The Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators

07/08/2021

On at 18:14 CEST

The decision comes after the Japanese government extended the state of emergency in the capital on Thursday. Just a few hours after the Japanese prime minister, Yoshihide suga, declared a state of emergency in the Tokyo area, the organizers of the Games have made the decision that there will be no public in the stands of the events. This was announced by the Minister of the Games, Tamayo Marukawa: “There will be no spectators” on the premises.

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, arrived in Japan, where he will participate in a meeting on the spectator issue with the local organizing committee, representatives of the Japanese government and the Tokyo municipality.

“We hope to contain the spread of infections by putting Tokyo in a state of emergency,” the minister said, noting that hospitalizations increased among people between 40 and 50 years old. But just the 15% of the population has been vaccinated with the full schedule, and experts fear that the Delta variant will saturate hospitals in Japan, where they have already imposed several states of health emergency since 2020.