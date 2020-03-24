It was an open secret but it has finally been made official International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the dispute of the Tokyo Olympics by 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing the world. The IOC confirmed this decision as a result of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requesting to postpone for a year the world’s largest sporting event. It is the second time that the city of Tokyo has been forced to cancel or suspend an Olympics, after that of 1940 because of the Second World War. In this way, the tennis calendar undergoes a new change.

Shinzo Abe was the first to break the news, claiming that he had spoken to the highest body to request the postponement of said event. Minutes later, the IOC made it official. Recall that just a few days ago this body showed an uncompromising position to maintain the planned plans that was the dispute of the Olympic Games between July 24 and August 9 and the Paralympic Games between August 25 and September 6. However, in recent days the pressure had been increased by many governments, federations and many athletes who said that if the Olympic Games were held they would not attend the event. A period of four weeks was given but finally that meeting scheduled for next month will not happen and the decision has already been made 100%.

It will be a movement of dates without precedents in history for an Olympic Games. Until now, only the world wars prevented the dispute of this event in the editions of 1916, 1940 and 1944, but in all those cases a definitive cancellation was finally chosen. So we can say that we are facing a historic moment for sport, since there has never been a postponement for these characteristics before. Many will never forget the coronavirus, since since it became an epidemic, it has forced many sporting events to be suspended. In tennis, as everyone already knows, there will be no tennis until at least June 7, but everything indicates that this date will be prolonged for a longer time.

Once again the question that many ask comes up again … Will we see tennis again in 2020?

