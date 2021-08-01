The Tokyo Olympics podium photo: Carreño, bronze medalist

Some conclude Tokyo Olympics 2021 who have had absolutely everything: big surprises, shocking disappointments and a podium with Spanish presence. Pride is what many of us will feel when we see Pablo Carreño climb to third place, and after today’s final the protocol photo with the podium of these Olympic Games took place: Alexander Zverev with the gold, Karen khachanov with the silver and Pablo Carreño with bronze. A snapshot that will remain for the history of Spanish tennis.

—— Pablo Carreño (@ pablocarreno91) climbs into the Olympic box to receive the bronze medal in #Tennis A very deserved medal! —- # TokyoRTVE1A https://t.co/mrqsRg1pMi pic.twitter.com/VDgIjGrF4V – RTVE (@rtve) August 1, 2021