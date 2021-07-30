The Tokyo Olympics are for women and these athletes prove it

German gymnasts

Elisabeth Seitz of the Germany team in Tokyo 2020. (Ezra Shaw / .)

Germany’s gymnastics team literally set the tone for sports uniforms to stop being a way of sexualizing women’s bodies. Women’s gymnastics suits require showing half the body, why? So to feel more comfortable, the German team switched from the bikini cut of the leotards to full-length jerseys. “We wanted to show that every woman, everyone, should decide what to wear“said Elisabeth Seitz, a 27-year-old German Olympic gymnast.

Naomi osaka

Naomi Osaka from the Japan team. (.)

In fact, Osaka was the inspiration for Simone Biles to choose her mental health over a medal. Naomi has spoken openly about the pressure that the media, the internet, brands and society put on athletes and how this affects their mental health and therefore their performance. At 23 years old, the Japanese tennis player has positioned herself as one of the best athletes in the world and is an icon of his generation. At the French Open she spoke of the discomfort caused by being questioned by the media just before a competition and in Tokyo 2020, she represents Japan, but has faced xenophobic criticism for her skin color, which they say does not fit with traditional Japanese features. Despite this, Naomi Osaka goes out to have a good time at the Games.

Hidilyn Diaz

Philippine medalist Hidilyn Diaz. (.)

In the 97-year history of participating in the Olympic Games, the Philippines had never won a gold medal, until Hidilyn Díaz made it possible. The Olympic weightlifter lifted 224 kilos, and broke down in tears after securing gold with her last lift when she finished. We also cry a little.