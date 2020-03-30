The Tokyo Olympics they already have a date. In the absence of official confirmation, the appointment, postponed last week due to the coronavirus crisis, will begin on July 23, 2021. This has been confirmed to the Japanese state chain NHK by sources from the International Olympic Committee and the organizers of the event.

According to the aforementioned chain, the new date has been established after a phone conversation in which the central Government of Japan and the Tokyo Executive have also participated.

Finally, the option to compete in summer prevails over spring. March and April were put as options, although in the end all the parties agreed that it should be in July, on dates very similar to those originally planned for 2020.