The Tokyo Motor Show will miss its appointment for the first time since 1954

During the last days, we have been able to verify the desire that the manufacturers had to meet again in a great event. The dripping of presentations in the Shanghai auto show has been pretty much constant, showing us models that were not only oriented to the Chinese market, but will also arrive in Europe on many occasions.

The appointment of the Asian giant has become on its own merits one of the great shows of the automotive industry in the Far East, an honor that it shares with one of the deans of this type of exhibitions, the Tokyo Motor Show. The Japanese event has been a constant since the first edition was held, in 1954, however, the situation derived from the pandemic has ended up putting the ropes against the celebration of 2021, scheduled for days 20 and 21 October.

In 2020 it was not held since The Tokyo Show has the particularity that it is held every two years, so it was for the present when it was scheduled. The rebound in cases in the country has led even the nation’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, to acknowledge that he is considering the option of declaring a state of emergency in large Japanese cities such as Tokyo and Osaka itself.

Since 1954, the Tokyo Motor Show has been held non-stop

It has been the CEO of Toyota himself, Akio Toyoda, who also holds the position of president of events organizer of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, which has delivered the bad news: “We have concluded that it will be difficult to offer our main programs where many visitors can experience characteristics attractions of mobility in a safe environment. We would like to prioritize that visitors experience these vehicles in the real world, and we would prefer to host the event in the real world, not virtually. That is why we have decided to cancel the event. “

The situation obviously does not affect only the HallRather, it is clear that many eyes are on what may happen with the Olympics. Three months away and after having already been postponed last year, the sporting event par excellence has already confirmed that it will not have foreign fans and the uncertainty that surrounds it is increasing.

At the moment there is no confirmation of the next celebration of the Tokyo Motor Show, but it has been Toyoda himself who has announced that work is being done to rename the appointment to make it more generic and with mobility as the main protagonist: “Next time, we would like to hold an improved event called Tokyo Mobility Show.”