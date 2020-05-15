The FIBA has officially postponed the date of the qualification tournaments for the Tokyo Olympics.

Thus, they start to be played from June 29 to July 4, 2021 in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia, a date on which the NBA 2020/21 could still be playing (since at this moment the commissioner has thought that the next campaign could start in December, a few months after the usual start, so it would logically end later).

We recall that to date, the following teams are classified for the Games: Japan (as host), Spain, Argentina, Nigeria, Argentina, Iran, France, Australia and the United States. 24 teams, among which are teams like Greece, Brazil, Italy, Serbia or Canada, are still looking for a place in Tokyo.

After discussions with the International Olympic Committee, FIBA ​​has confirmed that the rescheduled men’s FIBA ​​Olympic Qualifying Tournaments will be played from June 29 to July 4, 2021. https://t.co/UfxKTI65XF – FIBA ​​media (@FIBA_media) May 14, 2020

Thus, as I have already said, the NBA plans to start the next campaign in December, so players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic could not go to help their teams try to qualify for the Games.

It is not understandable that FIBA ​​has decided to set these dates and not want to wait for the major world leagues to make their calendars for the next season once the situation with the coronavirus stabilized. He already did it with the invention of windows. His eagerness to play a leading role, to believe FIFA and to be far from it, hurts the basketball. We will see what ends up happening with the pre-Olympic tournament.

