The Tokyo Game Show 2020, the last important video game fair that remained alive, was canceled due to coronavirus. The organizers announced that they will instead hold a online event where they will present all the news that is usually announced at the most important video game event in Japan.

The TGS is the most recent victim of COVID-19. Following the cancellation of the Game Developer’s Conference and E3 2020, Gamescom followed the same steps and announced that it would hold an online conference. Together with Gamescom and PAX, the Tokyo Game Show is a key fair for the industry during the second half of the year.

“TGS2020, which is generally held at the Makuhari Messe, is canceled. TGS2020 is organized by the Association of Computer Entertainment Providers (CESA, President: Hideki Hayakawa) and co-organized by Nikkei Business Publications, Inc. (President and CEO: Naoto Yoshida) and Dentsu Inc. (Representative Director: Hiroshi Igarashi). Due to the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan, the organizer and co-organizers made this decision after long consideration to give top priority to the health and safety of visitors , exhibitors and interested parties. We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation. ”

The Tokyo Game Show has been held without interruption since 1996

Until 2020, the TGS was held uninterrupted since 1996, although in recent years lost relevance just like E3. The emergence of events like PAX, and local conventions like Paris Games Week – also canceled – help to dose the announcements throughout the year.

In the case of E3 2020, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) will not opt ​​for a digital event. Geoff Keighley, organizer of The Game Awards, announced a few days ago the Summer Game Fest, a digital festival that will last two months and that started yesterday with the presentation of games for Xbox Series X.

The outbreak of coronavirus in Japan caused the country to remain under state of emergency throughout the month. The Asian country has already authorized the use of Remdesivir, a drug from the pharmaceutical company Gilead that will be used to treat COVID-19. After being approved in the United States, now it is the turn of the Japanese country to use it as therapy against the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

