Notice of scope which has transpired with the confirmation by the International Olympic Committee of the dates in which the Olympics Tokyo 2021. After the postponement due to the global coronavirus pandemic, speculation arose with the possibility of competing in the spring to avoid the suffocating heat of Tokyo in the summer, but the tightness of the calendar in many disciplines has respected the time span in the year. that were going to be played in this 2020. From Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 8, the Olympic event will be played.

OFFICIAL: Olympic Games will be celebrated from 23 July to 8 August 2021 pic.twitter.com/GJ10P6ZqTd

– Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) March 30, 2020

.