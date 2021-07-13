The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Village opens with discretion ten days before the Games

07/13/2021 at 10:54 AM CEST

.

The Olympic Village of the athletes of Tokyo 2020 opened its doors this Tuesday with discretion, without events or the presence of the media amid the rebound in covid-19 infections in the city, when there are ten days left until the opening of the event.

Residents of the complex built in the Harumi district, on one of the artificial islands in the bay of Tokyo, began to arrive today at what will be their accommodation for the duration of their participation in the Games, out of the media focus and without the organization wanting to provide figures on the first tenants.

In the simplified “bubble” format of these Olympic Games, the organizers chose to cancel the welcome ceremonies that characterized the opening of the Village in previous appointments, given the need to “take these precautions to prevent the spread of covid-19 “they said in a statement.

A large number of police cars were parked outside the athletes’ village when the buses entered the fenced complex, with no visibility of their arrival from outside.

Organizers have asked the participants of the Games to limit their stay in the villa as much as possible: enter five days before competing, in principle, and leave it two days after the end of the tests of their disciplines.

The Olympic Village, which houses dining rooms, a gym and a doping control center, will also have a clinic to manage potential cases of covid-19, as well as medical facilities to attend to other types of health contingencies.

The use of a mask will in principle be mandatory in common areas and when an appropriate safety distance cannot be guaranteed for all Olympic and Paralympic athletes, who are expected to be about 15,400 altogether, and other personnel with frequent contact with them.

The opening of the Olympic Village comes a day after the entry into force of a new state of health emergency in Tokyo due to the increase in infections experienced in recent weeks and the spread of more dangerous and contagious variants, something that has alerted the health experts in the country.

This has also caused that the organizers have chosen to rule out the presence of the public in practically all the competitions of the Games, with some exceptions in venues that are further away from Tokyo (where the majority are concentrated) and where the incidence of covid is less.