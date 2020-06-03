© elEconomista.es

The Princess of Asturias will be pleased that one of the prestigious awards bearing her name is deservedly awarded to an award for first-line toilets. When next October, if the covid-19 allows it, Their Majesties the Kings and their daughter, who names the prizes, present this distinction, it will surely make them especially excited to embrace and greet those who represent the heroes of this pandemic.

This candidacy has been proposed by Ginés Morata, Pedro Miguel Echenique Landiríbar and Sir Salvador Moncada, Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research 2007, 1998 and 1990, respectively.

The Spanish toilets who have fought on the front line against the coronavirus have been awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for Concord, as agreed by the institution’s jury.

