The Plenum of the Congress of Deputies rejected this Thursday the amendments of totality presented by PP, Vox and Citizens for the return of the Government bill for the creation of the financial transaction tax, also known as ‘Tobin tax’. In the Lower House there were 196 votes against, 152 votes in favor and no abstentions, so the project will go to the Finance Commission to continue its processing.

The proposal of the Executive, with which plans to raise 850 million euros, consists of taxing 0.2% of the acquisition operations of shares of Spanish companies, regardless of the residence of the agents involved in the operations, provided that they are listed companies and that the market capitalization value of the company is greater than 1,000 million euros.

During the defense of the bill, the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, assured that the tax will serve to “reduce distortions in competition, discourage risky and speculative practices and prevent future crises” and that it also “seeks a fair contribution from the financial system that Make up for the role in the economic crisis and the cost of bailouts that were paid by taxpayers and amounted to 4.6 billion in the European context “.

Montero pointed out that currently the operations to be taxed are not subject to any tax, “since”there is a legal vacuum in this type of figures because traditional taxation is not adapted to this volume of operations. “Thus, he warned that there is” an unacceptable privilege and a grievance for all taxpayers “.

In addition, the minister defended that this tax is not an invention of the Spanish Government, nor an eccentricity “since”are years working in the europe environmentor to find unanimity on a tribute of this type, common and homogeneous, and which has as reference the proposal for a directive launched by the European Commission in 2011 “.

In this sense, Montero recalled that the idea of ​​said directive was that this tax enter into force at the community level in 2014, with a revenue estimate of around 57 billion euros for the 27 EU member countriesBut that, given the delay in reaching an agreement in this regard, ten countries -Belgium, Cyprus, France, Italy, Finland, Romania, Greece, Ireland, Poland, United Kingdom- “already apply it in some way”. In addition, he explained that the bill presented by the Executive contemplates adapting the tax when a common figure for the EU is agreed.

For all these reasons, Montero criticized that PP, Vox and Ciudadanos use in their amendments to this tax the same arguments used in the debates last week on the ‘Google tax’ and that, in his opinion, demonstrate that “more than amendments to the entirety of this decree “, what they do is” amend the tax system “with a “dangerous attempt to delegitimize the tax system”.