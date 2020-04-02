The Unity for the Integrity of Tennis continues working to try to make sport cleaner and avoid interference from the world of sports betting and match fixing. The last sanctioned has been Patrick Keane, a 24-year-old player who in his interview with the TIU acknowledged having four accounts to bet and having done so six times in tennis matches, although he was not involved. He has not competed since May 2018, when he played at ITF Future in Hungary.

