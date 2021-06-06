The titles that you cannot miss

This year that we left behind has given us many reasons to need good movie sessions full of laughter, lightness and sense of humor. And it is that the terrible consequences of the expansion of COVID-19 around the world cry out for a bit of levity, forget about the problems for a couple of hours and simply enjoy with a smile in front of the movie theater (or in the living room). The movies that can do it have it all: Animated family adventures, time loops, body changes, dark humor, fast-paced action, long-awaited sequels ...

Titles such as’Palm springs‘, one of the surprises of the season that shows that Andy Samberg is still one of the funniest people in the industry. Also ‘Clear history‘, a French gem who makes fun of technology and social networks and imagines a revenge against them, and’The Mitchells against the machines‘, an animated film that bears the hallmarks of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller with great family adventures, a sense of humor and fast-paced action. Action which also carries the sequel ‘The other bodyguard 2‘, for which they have signed Antonio Banderas, and’Free guy‘, Ryan Reynolds’ latest hooligan.

We review the premieres of comedy films in 2021, those that have already gone through the billboard, those that are and those that will arrive. Now, it is clear that when we separate by gender we always face some difficulties. It is very difficult to find a purely single-genre film: the reality is that there is comedy in action, romance or even horror films (aren’t Marvel films also a mixture of comedy?), But we will try to collect here those productions where it that stands out the most is the comic component. This way you will know what are the titles to pursue next year if what we are looking for (or need) is to laugh until we say enough. Check out the titles, release dates and other details in this list. In constant update!

The Mitchells against the machines

It is not only one of the best Netflix comedies, but also one of the best movies of the year. Directed by Michael Rianda Y Jeff Rowe, but with the unmistakable touch of the producers Phil Lord Y Christopher miller (‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’), follows a family on a ‘road trip’ that aims to take their teenage daughter to college (and, incidentally, reconnect as a family), but they end having to face a robotic apocalypse.

Release date: April 30 (Netflix)

Palm springs

As it turns out, time-loop stories still have the potential to be brilliant. At least that’s what ‘Palm Springs’, a comedy directed by Max barbakow and starring Cristin Milioti Y Andy Samberg, where a wedding will repeat itself over and over again until the two protagonists, who are the only ones who know they are caught in the loop, figure out how to get out.

Release date: April 8 (VoD)

I care a lot

Rosamund pike won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actress thanks to her role in this film written and directed by J Blakeson, and where he wastes bad milk and pettiness. The story follows an unscrupulous woman, who together with her partner (Eiza Gonzalez) uses the most vulnerable people to profit. But of course, one day he will meet a very juicy victim who will not be what he seems, and who will put them on the path of a dangerous criminal (Peter dinklage).

Release date: April 9th

An optical effect

The new comedy of Juan Cavestany (‘People in places’) follows Alfredo (Pepon Nieto) and Teresa (Carmen Machi), a married couple from Burgos who travel to New York with the intention of “disconnecting”, but upon arrival they begin to perceive signs that indicate that they are not in the city they were sold to at the agency. With Lynchian airs, this unusual Spanish comedy represents the emptiness felt by tourist couples.

Release date: March 26th

Clear history

Living in a world dominated by technology can be very confusing and frustrating, but it is also material for great comedies like the one directed by Benoît Delépine Y Gustave Kervern. In it, three residents of a suburb are overcome by their problems with technology and social networks, and decide to declare war on the system and the computer giants. How? Well, as they can.

Release date: may 14

Another round

Winner of the Oscar for Best International Film in 2021, this new film by Thomas vinterberg it tests an interesting theory: do people have a deficit of 0.05% alcohol and, therefore, when they drink a little they reach their highest potential? This ridiculous theory is put into practice by a group of friends, led by Mads mikkelsen, that go from the initial euphoria to the true consequences of alcoholism.

Release date: April 9th

Cruella

Directed by Craig Gillespie, director of the emotional ‘I, Tonya’, Emma Stone gets under the skin of Estella (Cruella De Vil), who lives on the streets during the 1970s in London alongside other thugs. Thus, we will be able to know the reason for her hatred towards the Dalmatians, which made her the villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’.

Release date: May 28 (Disney +)

Dating Amber

There is nothing wildly original about this David freyne, but his portrait of a ‘coming-of-age’, of the friendships that mark life and the discovery of LGTBIQ + in an intolerant society is remarkable. The story is set in Ireland in the 80s, where best friends Eddie (Fionn O’Shea) and Amber (Lola petticrew) pretend to be a couple to ward off the rumors about their sexual orientation that run through the institute.

Release date: 26 of February

My girl

Heloise, a mother of three, sees how the youngest has just turned eighteen and is about to leave home to study in Canada. This letting the chicks leave the nest is very hard, and the director Lisa azuelos shows us that stress with funny situations.

Release date: January 29

The King of Zamunda

Prince Akeem is about to be crowned king, but he will have to travel to New York again to find who can become the successor to the kingdom of Zamunda. Eddie murphy returns to star in this late sequel, directed by Craig brewer, and that will be released directly in ‘streaming’.

Release date: March 5 (Amazon Prime Video)

This body feels like death

We could classify this film in the horror genre, but the truth is that the essence of comedy is not lacking. A great success in the United States, the film of Christopher Landon does his own ‘Put yourself in my place’, but with a twist: they are a serial killer (Vince vaughn) and a teenager (Kathryn newton) those who exchange their bodies, and have less than 24 hours before the change is permanent.

Release date: may 14

Polyamory for Beginners

The filmmaker Fernando Colomo placeholder image returns to the big screen with a romantic comedy that will explore this much-talked about polyamory through the confrontation between a young man who has emerged as a defender of romantic love and a girl who practices loving freedom. They form the cast Karra Elejalde, Toni Acosta, Quim Àvila Conde, María Pedraza, Luis Bermejo, Cristina Gallego, Inma Cuevas, Lola Rodríguez, Susi Caramelo Y Mery Cabezuelo.

Release date: May 21th

The other bodyguard

Sequel to ‘The other bodyguard’, released in 2017, and which now incorporates an exceptional signing: Salma Hayek. The actress plays Darius’s wife (Samuel L. Jackson), who will return to his partner Michael Bryce (Ryan reynolds) on a mission along the Amalfi Coast. And that he just wanted to lead a quiet life. Action and comedy, the best mix.

Release date: June 16

To full train! Destination Asturias

After the success of ‘Father there is only one’ and its sequel, ‘Father there is only one 2’, Santiago Segura continues to explore family comedy with this film starring himself alongside Leo Harlem. The story follows a father and a grandfather who have to take a group of kids to camp, but it will be a path full of unexpected obstacles.

Release date: July 9th.

A villa in Tuscany

We travel to Tuscany with Liam Neeson, who plays a London artist who travels to Italy with his son (Micheál Richardson) to sell the house they inherited from their late wife and mother. But neither of them expected to find a beautiful villa that could be the solution to their battered relationship. Directed by James D’Arcy.

Release date: 6th August

Free guy

A bank worker discovers that he is actually a player in a video game. That’s the premise of this comedy starring Ryan reynolds, Directed by Shawn levy, producer of ‘Stranger Things’, promises to be a ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ in the flesh that squeezes all the charisma out of Reynolds.

Release date: August 13

Garcia and Garcia

We will find Spanish comedy in 2021 with films like this one from Ana Murugarren, and that has in its cast with José Mota, Pepe Viyuela, Eva Ugarte, Jordi Sánchez, Carlos Areces, Ricardo Castella, Jesús Vidal Y Antonio Resines.

Release date: August 27th

The Triumph (Un triomphe)

Winner of the Best Comedy award at the European Film Awards, this French film promises laughter and a sense of humor. Follow Etienne (Kad Meran) an unemployed actor who runs a theater workshop in a prison, where he will gather a group of inmates to represent ‘Waiting for Godot’ by Samuel Beckett.

Release date: November 5th

The perfect family

After making his debut in style with ‘Carmen y Lola’, for which he won the Goya for Best New Director, Arantxa Echevarría goes to comedy with starring Belén Rueda, José Coronado, Gonzalo de Castro, Carolina Yuste, Gonzalo ramos, Pepa Aniorte Y Jesus Vidal.

Release date: December 3

