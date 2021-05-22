the title, Europe and relegation, up for grabs

The Athletic he depends on himself to be a league champion. If they beat Real Valladolid in Pucela, they will win the title. Also if the Real Madrid lose or draw against Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stéfano. If one of these situations does not occur, the rojiblancos will have to pull the calculator.

With the goal average lost to Real Madrid, if Atlético draw against Real Madrid Valladolid and the merengue team wins, it will be those of Zidane who are proclaimed champions of the League. Also if the Athletic loses and the white team scores three points.

As with Atlético and Real Madrid, between Barcelona Y Seville there are two points of difference, only that in this case the goal average is favorable for the team that starts with an advantage. In other words, Sevilla will only finish third in the League if they beat the Alaves in Sánchez Pizjuán and Barcelona is defeated in Ipurua before a Eibar already descended.

Europa League accounts

Atlético, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla will play the Champions League next season, while Real society, Betis Y Villarreal Two tickets will be played for the next edition of the Europa League. The seventh will play the Conference League. With a point of advantage over Betis and Villarreal is Real Sociedad, which like the Betis, which has the goal average gained by Villarreal, it depends on itself.

In the case of Real society, will defend their place in El Sadar against Osasuna, while Betis will do the same in Balaídos against him Celta Vigo. Villarreal has it uglier since it is measured at home to a Real Madrid that plays the league title.

Real Sociedad will finish fifth in the League if they win. Also if they tie and they don’t win the Betis and the Villarreal. He would even finish fifth losing as long as neither Betis nor Villarreal add three points. The Betis, meanwhile, will finish fifth in the League if he wins and Real society it does not. Also if they tie, Real Sociedad lose and Villarreal does not beat Real Madrid.

Betis will only be surpassed by him Villarreal if he loses or draws against Celta de Vigo and Villarreal beat Real Madrid. Villarreal is the team that will have to use the calculator the most to be fifth. He needs to win and that neither Real Sociedad nor Betis do. If he Villarreal tie in front of Real Madrid, lose the Betis against him Celtic and also loses the Real society against OsasunaIt will also be fifth as long as the latter does so by more than three goals difference.

Villarreal can go to the Champions League

It should be noted that both Real Sociedad and Betis and Villarreal will play next season in Europe. And it is that the seventh classified of LaLiga Santander will have a place in the Europa Conference League. However, if the Villarreal is seventh and beats Manchester United in the final of the Europa League, Spain would be left without representation in this new competition promoted by UEFA. And it is that the champion of the Europa League gets a place for the next edition of the Champions. On the other hand, if Villarreal is fifth or sixth and wins the Europa League, they will go to the Champions League. The seventh classified will be the one who goes to the Europa Conference League, while the third in question will keep his ticket for the next edition of the Europa League.

The descent accounts

Nor will the three teams involved in the fight for permanence be exempt from using the calculator. With Eibar already relegated, only one team will be able to save themselves between Huesca, Elche Y Real Valladolid.

Although Huesca and Elche are tied at points with two advantage over Real Valladolid, it is the Huesca team that has the goal average won and, therefore, depends on itself. If you beat Valencia in El Alcoraz, it will be a First Division team next season. Also if he draws and does not win the Elche. Even losing the Huesca He will have options to save himself if Elche also loses and Real Valladolid does not win Atlético de Madrid.

The rival of Elche, who will play for Martínez Valero, will be Athletic. To maintain the category, the Elche team needs to win and that Huesca does not. It is also worth to Elche to tie if the Huesca misses. Even losing, in case of drawing points with Huesca and with the Eibar, it would be saved. For this he would need Huesca to lose against Valencia and for Eibar to beat Barcelona in Ipurua. If the triple tie occurs between Huesca, Elche and Valladolid, it will be the Huesca team that will achieve permanence.

Regarding the Real Valladolid, must win in Zorrilla an Atlético de Madrid that is playing LaLiga. Despite being the team least likely to maintain the category, the accounts of the Valladolid club are simple. Needs to prevail over Athletic So what Huesca Y Elche lose.