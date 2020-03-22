The Spanish Rafael Nadal, second in the ATP ranking, assured this Sunday, that he won the title in Acapulco at an important moment, when he needed a boost after a not so good start to the year.

03/01/2020

Act. 03/03/2020 at 15:03

CET

“The title comes at an important moment of the season; it came from the beginning of the year, not bad, but it could be improved. I arrived saturated at the beginning of the year because I had little rest, so this week has been important to gain confidence,” he said. .

Nadal, 33, became Acapulco’s oldest champion, a tournament he had previously won in 2005 and 2013; in the final he defeated the American Taylor Fritz, player 35 of the world, 6-3, 6-2.

“It means adding a title to my record, winning here is special for the treatment of the people, for my closeness to the Mexicans, how well they behave towards me. It is a pleasure the week of Acapulco and I always leave with positive feelings”, he pointed.

Nadal refused to link the victory in the Mexican Open, ATP category 500 tournament, with the rest of the season and noted that having won is not a sign of anything in the following tournaments.

“This does not mean what the year is going to be like, but it is a good start that gives me confidence and allows me to be in a privileged position; today I am still competing for these feelings and for adding titles,” he observed.

The title in the Mexican Pacific tournament was Nadal’s 85 on the ATP circuit and it comes before competing in the Indian Wells Masters 1,000, from March 12 to 22, and Miami, from March 25 to 5. April.

Referring to his closeness to Mexico, Nadal explained that in the country he always feels welcome and people show him great affection.

“The language brings people closer, not only have I come to Mexico to play tennis, I have come to Cozumel, Cancun; it is true that I do not know Mexico City but when I come I feel fantastic hospitality. It is one of the reasons why that I usually come before going to other places “, he concluded

