Alberto Fernández had a decisive, fast and forceful attitude to face the pandemic. I do not hesitate to rush the general quarantine when the spread of the disease was in its initial phase, which infectologists and the international medical community consider a success. The same cannot be said in relation to the economy. The measures have been slow, ineffective, several of them directly incorrect and have not yet reached those who need it most. SMEs, for example, must wait until the end of the month for the State to assist them in salary payments and the self-employed must comply with $ 10,000, if they were “lucky” to be validated by ANSES to receive Family Income of emergency.

The President reiterated at the press conference on Friday, when he announced the extension of the quarantine, that health is above the economy in these circumstances. “If the GDP falls 1% it recovers, but the life that is lost is not recovered any more”. Impossible to discuss the last part of the sentence, but instead it is convenient to rethink the beginning of this statement.

It happens that the Argentine economy is not going to fall 1%, but that more than 4% could quietly collapse. There are more than a few banks, analysts and investment funds that expect even a debacle of more than 6%, and they have indicated this in their reports. It is not the same to recover 1% or 2% of GDP drop than 6%, even more so when it comes to the third consecutive year of recession that the country is going through.

But after all, Argentina will not be the exception of what happens in the rest of the planet. Forecasts for 2020 mark an unprecedented global collapse, not seen since the Great Depression of 1929. This was even pointed out by the IMF at the end of last week. In other words, it is a crisis that has not been experienced in the last decades. Did the country have any chance of being left out of the debacle? The most obvious answer is no.

The developed world started late to combat the effects of the coronavirus and is paying for it with massive quarantines that have paralyzed production like never before.. First it was China, later he hit with full force in Italy, then Spain, the United Kingdom and now the United States.

But although the initial reaction to the infections was late, The great powers have already started to think about the “day after”. Confinement will not last forever; Furthermore, it is expected to have a limited duration. And so economies must be prepared quickly for what is to come. The mega-millionaire stimulus packages aim at just that, to prepare for the activity to have a historic rebound once the pandemic is left behind.

Some of this is already being seen in China, the country that first quarantined but is already leaving behind. After an abrupt drop in industry and commerce in the first quarter, it is already beginning to show impressive signs of revival. And everything indicates that the trend will continue in the coming months.

The expectation is that the same will happen in the United States, with a rebound in the shape of a “V”. The second quarter would show a historical decrease, in the third the floor would arrive and the rebound from very low levels would be spectacular from the last three months of 2020. By the first quarter of 2021, everything lost in this first part of the year has been recovered. And possibly the same applies to China and Europe.

It is indisputable, as the President repeats over and over, that health must be above all. But in turn it is essential to think about the economy: the current moment and especially what will be the conditions to get out of the depression.

Clearly, the “wallet” available to the Government to dump aid to the most affected sectors is infinitely smaller than in the developed world and most emerging markets. While in other countries the stimulus plans exceeded 20 points of GDP, in Argentina so far there is a commitment to pay just 2% of the Product. And the warnings about the risk of “papering” the economy with banknotes that the Central Bank will print have already begun, with the danger of the inflationary overflow that this entails.

The challenge, therefore, is to establish a very clear “road map” to face, on the one hand, the consequences that quarantine causes in the most vulnerable sectors, while at the same time allowing a quicker way out of the crisis.. The risk that Argentina faces is that in the coming months the activity presents a “L” shape: it collapses – like the rest of the planet – but without subsequent recovery.

What should be the priorities in this context? There is no manual, but some priorities do appear, among which the following should be listed:

– Deepen aid to SMEs much more. A large number of companies are on the verge of merging, without the possibility of paying salaries in a timely manner, with zero invoicing and the chain of payments almost broken. Loans at 24% to pay wages or the possibility of the State taking over part of wages is a help, but clearly not enough. Especially considering that the activity will continue at “half a machine” for a long time. Much stronger aid will be necessary for companies to survive, not to hire employees, and to be ready to operate normally as soon as they get out of quarantine. The labor tax deferral that the AFIP took a month to resolve has fallen from maturity and many additional measures in the same direction are still missing.

-Rapidly fix the debt issue: more than ever it is necessary to avoid a total default or to minimize its duration. It is impossible for Argentina to recover if the debt renegotiation is not solved. Therefore, the next 60 days will be essential to reach an agreement with creditors., issue new bonds and return the country risk to levels of 800 points or less. Without access to credit for the State or for the private sector, the chances of a recovery are practically nil. Alberto Fernández declared that the debt went to “a second or third place.” It is possible while attending to the need to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But soon it will again come to occupy a privileged place in the order of those priorities.

-Act quickly to absorb the looming “tsunami” of pesos: It will be the responsibility of the Central Bank and it is a problem that most countries do not have. Argentina already accumulates years of high inflation and if it is acted incorrectly the consequence could be an inflationary outbreak. So we will have to go out and absorb the money issued very quickly when the crisis passes. It won’t be that simple. In a few months the perception will be that this money is vital to oil the revival, when in fact it can generate the exact opposite effect. For now there is no other choice but to issue to save SMEs and assist the most unprotected sectors.

-Finding the structural reforms necessary to consolidate growth: It is perhaps what looks more complicated, but it will be inevitable to face it once the pandemic passes. It is one of the issues raised by both the UIA and the CAC in the meeting they held with the President at the beginning of the last week to discuss the possible flexibility of the quarantine. Once this global crisis is overcome, Argentina will continue to be a country with a huge tax burden, very uncompetitive labor laws, little export openness and a country of little interest in general to attract investment in general. Surely today it sounds like a somewhat misplaced discussion, but it will not be in a few months, when the world grows again and the local economy is faced with its harsh reality.